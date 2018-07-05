The Sun News
5th July 2018 - JUST IN: Shake-up in Air Force, new AOC, Branch Chiefs named
5th July 2018 - Our achievements justify loans we obtained –Aregbesola
5th July 2018 - Killings: Persecution makes Christianity wax stronger in Nigeria – Cleric
5th July 2018 - Yobe govt. approves N3.4b for capital projects
5th July 2018 - Philanthropist boosts education in Anambra with N100m
5th July 2018 - Losing my erection; can’t make love
5th July 2018 - APC crisis festers as nPDP becomes R-APC
5th July 2018 - Agonies of people with cervical spondylosis
5th July 2018 - Ukah, others win pharmacy awards
5th July 2018 - Russia 2018: Colombian players receive death threats
FORCE

JUST IN: Shake-up in Air Force, new AOC, Branch Chiefs named

5th July 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced the redeployment of 52 senior officers to man its formations and units across the country.

The redeployment comprises 16 Air Vice Marshalls, 16 Air Commodores, Nine Group Captains and Four Squadron Leaders.

Under the new arrangement, AVM Napoleon Bali is now the Air Officer Commanding Mobility Command, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, while AVM Kingsley Lar,  is now the Chief of Administration (COA).

Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya, who made this known in a statement issued, in Abuja, said the redeployment was a routine exercise aimed at further enhancing operational effectiveness and administrative efficiency of the service.

.

AVM Adesanya, in the statement made available to Daily Sun said,  “The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has redeployed a total of 52 senior officers comprising 16 Air Vice Marshals (AVM), 16 Air Commodores, 9 Group Captains, 7 Wing Commanders and 4 Squadron Leaders.

“Prominent among those affected by the deployment are 4 Branch Chiefs at the Headquarters Nigerian Air Force (HQ NAF) and one Air Officer Commanding.

“Also redeployed are other key appointment holders in the Service as part of a routine exercise aimed at further enhancing operational effectiveness and administrative efficiency.

“The newly-appointed Branch Chiefs include AVM Charles Otegbade, who was the Director of Plans at HQ NAF, and is now the Chief of Communications and Information Systems (CCIS).

“In addition, AVM Kingsley Lar, who was the Chief of Standards and Evaluation (COSE) is now the Chief of Administration (COA).

“Others affected by the redeployment include AVM John Baba, the former Commandant, Air Force War College (AFWC), Makurdi, who is now the Chief of Standards and Evaluation (COSE) as well as AVM Ibrahim Yahaya, the former COA, now the Chief of Logistics (CLOG).

“Also redeployed are AVM Napoleon Bali, who was the Director of Operations at the HQ NAF, and now the Air Officer Commanding Mobility Command, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State and AVM Charles Oghomwen, who is now the Commandant, AFWC, Makurdi.

“Others include AVM AS Liman who is now the Commandant Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (AFRC), Lagos, Air Commodore B.B. Okunola, now the Pioneer Commandant, NAF School of Medical Sciences and Aviation Medicine, Kaduna, as well as Air Commodore James Gwani, who has been appointed as the Commander Air Task Force (ATF) Operation LAFIYA DOLE”.

 

 

