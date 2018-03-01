The Sun News
Latest
1st March 2018 - Adolf Hitler’s bell still rings in German town
1st March 2018 - JUST IN: Senators, protesters in court for Dino Melaye’s trial
1st March 2018 - Bangladesh plans allowance for physically-challenged from 2019
1st March 2018 - Umahi sacks 1, suspends 3 in Ebonyi
1st March 2018 - NAF denies deploying 100 aircraft in search of abducted Dapchi school girls
1st March 2018 - Again, Court orders final forfeiture of $4.760m properties linked to Diezani
1st March 2018 - Qatar’s Sheikh Tamim, Donald Trump to meet in April
1st March 2018 - JUST IN: Osinbajo, Emir Sanusi, others in Epe for economic summit
1st March 2018 - JUST IN: Aisha Buhari releases photos, confirms Yusuf’s return to Nigeria
1st March 2018 - Thai tourism body says it opposes ‘sex tourism’
Home / Cover / National / JUST IN: Senators, protesters in court for Dino Melaye’s trial

JUST IN: Senators, protesters in court for Dino Melaye’s trial

— 1st March 2018

Dozens of placard-carrying protesters are currently in front of an Abuja court, on Thursday, to declare support for embattled Sen. Dino Melaye.

Sen. Melaye is being charged for allegedly providing false information of an assassination attempt.

Notable among the senators in court for their colleague’s trial was Sen. Ben Murray-Bruce.

Details later…

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Azzo 1st March 2018 at 10:19 am
    Reply

    The bane of our Nigerian leaders. The court is now the office of these Senators. Solidarity with an erring colleague who is supposed to come to court and clear his name. The same scenario played out when it was the Senate President. Seriously??!! Solidarity or brazen attempt to influence and intimidate the judiciary into submission? Otherwise why wont any member(s) charged with violating any law of the land go to court, stand trial and be vindicated without perceived undue influence from their colleague?

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

JUST IN: Senators, protesters in court for Dino Melaye’s trial

— 1st March 2018

Dozens of placard-carrying protesters are currently in front of an Abuja court, on Thursday, to declare support for embattled Sen. Dino Melaye. Sen. Melaye is being charged for allegedly providing false information of an assassination attempt. Notable among the senators in court for their colleague’s trial was Sen. Ben Murray-Bruce. Details later… Miracle fruit improves…

  • Umahi sacks 1, suspends 3 in Ebonyi

    — 1st March 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki A female staff of the Ebonyi State Pipe Production Company, Rita Uzoigwe, has been sacked by Governor David Umahi. This was disclosed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Emmanuel Uzor, in a press statement issued to newsmen in Abakaliki, the state capital. Uzor said the Uzoigwe’s sack was as a result of…

  • NAF denies deploying 100 aircraft in search of abducted Dapchi school girls

    — 1st March 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has denied news making the rounds that it had deployed 100 aircraft to the north east to search of the missing female students of Government Girls Science and Technical College  (GGSTC) in Dapchi, Yobe State. National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno, had, while on a courtesy…

  • Again, Court orders final forfeiture of $4.760m properties linked to Diezani

    — 1st March 2018

    Lukman Olabiyi Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of the Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos, on Wednesdy, ordered the final forfeiture of two penthouses valued at $4.760 million, allegedly linked to the former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke to the Federal Government. Justice Olatoregun specifically ordered that the two properties: Penthouse 21, building 5, Block C, 11th…

  • JUST IN: Osinbajo, Emir Sanusi, others in Epe for economic summit

    — 1st March 2018

    Moshood Adebayo Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Emir of Kano, Muhammed Sanusi Lamido, and some other top Federal, Kano and Lagos states government officials have arrived in Epe town, in Lagos State for the first Lagos-Kano Economic & Investment Summit. The summit is expected to come to end, on Thursday. Details later… Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share