Lawmaker representing Bauchi South Senatorial District, Senator Ali Wakili, is feared dead.

Sources in the Senate said the lawmaker slumped on Saturday morning at his Gwarimpa, Abuja, residence after which he was taken to a hospital within the estate, but he died before getting emergency treatment.

Wakili, 58, was Chairman of Senate Committee on Poverty Alleviation

He was a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

