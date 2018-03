The last has probably not been heard about the controversy trailing the Senate alternation of the Electoral Act as the upper legislative chamber has resolved to write the Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Walter Onnoghen, to expressed its reservations about the judgment by a Federal High Court stopping the National Assembly from overriding President Muhammadu Buhari’s veto on the amended Electoral Act.

Minority Leader of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, moved a motion at the plenary, on Thursday, to state that the judgment amounted to “an abuse of the principle of separation of powers.”

He prayed that the Senate writes the CJN on the matter, which was unanimously granted.

