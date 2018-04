Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate has suspended one of its own, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege (APC Delta State) for 90 days, which translates to six months, following the adoption of a report of the committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions.

The committee had earlier recommended that the embattled senator be suspended for one year.

The sentence was reduced following the intervention of the Senate President Bukola Saraki and other All Progressives Congress (APC) senators.

The lawmaker was suspended for alleging that the Senate amended the 2010 Electoral Amendment to frustrate President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid.

Details later…