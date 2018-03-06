The Sun News
6th March 2018 - JUST IN: Senate summons Aviation minister, Sirika over air mishaps
6th March 2018 - Gunmen kill native, Fulani cattle rearer in Plateau
6th March 2018 - BREAKING: North Korea agrees to nuclear freeze
6th March 2018 - Niger bridge collapse: I make N500,000 profit monthly, says food vendor
6th March 2018 - Saudi to open airspace to India-Israel flights – Netanyahu
6th March 2018 - No state of emergency in North East – Adesina
6th March 2018 - Industrial Court Judge, Lawal Mani is dead
6th March 2018 - Sri Lanka declares emergency after Buddhist-Muslim clashes
6th March 2018 - Thieves steal $5m from Lufthansa plane
6th March 2018 - JUST IN: Bomb blast kills 3 Civilian JTF, injures 17 others in Borno
JUST IN: Senate summons Aviation minister, Sirika over air mishaps

— 6th March 2018

The Senate has summoned the Minister of State Aviation, Hadi Sirika, to appear before lawmakers at Plenary and explain the reason for the recent air mishaps and near fatalities in the country.

A federal lawmaker, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, in a notion observed that there were two air mishaps in February 2018.

One of them he says involved a plane belonging to Dana airline which overshot the runway upon landing at the Port Harcourt airport.

The plane had flown to Port Harcourt from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in the nation’s capital Abuja.

But the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Henrietta Yakubu, explained the incident saying, “The incident was suspected to have been caused by a heavy rain, which was accompanied by strong wind and storm, in Port Harcourt.

“No casualty was recorded, as all passengers on board were safely evacuated.

But the lawmaker, Senator Ashafa, has expressed concerned that these recent occurrences might be a sign of a sequence of human errors caused by the failure of officials and staff of agencies, to carry out due diligence before issuing clearance for aircraft to operate within the Nigerian airspace.

