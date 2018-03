Fred Itua, Abuja

Almost one year after it resolved that nominees of President Muhammadu Buhari not captured in the 1999 Constitution will no longer be considered, following a statement credited to thee Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the Senate has made a U-turn on the matter.

After a closed-door meeting, on Tuesday, the Red Chamber said it would consider and confirm nominees to fill vacant positions in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Details…