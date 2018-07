Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate is currently in a closed door meeting.

The meeting started at about 10:53am.

As at 1:20p.m., on Tuesday, lawmakers were still locked in the chamber holding the meeting.

The details of the meeting was still unknown, but it might not unconnected to last week’s invasion of the red chamber by armed thugs.

Senate President Bukola Saraki, who was away in the United States when the attack happened, is presiding over the closed door session of lawmakers.

Details later…