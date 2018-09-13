– The Sun News
Latest
13th September 2018 - JUST IN: Security operatives storm mast mounted by angry Nigerian beside Aso Rock villa
13th September 2018 - Defection: Court asked to declare Govs Ortom, Tambuwal, Ahmed’s seats vacant
13th September 2018 - Climate change: ECOWAS engages experts
13th September 2018 - Herdsmen’s killings: Northern churches blame Buhari for inaction
13th September 2018 - Optimise interdependence of men, women in agriculture, VC tells FG
13th September 2018 - INEC denies plan to postpone 2019 general elections
13th September 2018 - APC describes EIU, HSBC report as ‘doomsday prophesy’
13th September 2018 - Mark appoints Sen. Kure, DG campaign organisation
13th September 2018 - Defend your votes, ADP candidate tells voters
13th September 2018 - Sit-at-home: Ohanaeze youths, police gang up against IPOB
Home / Cover / National / JUST IN: Security operatives storm mast mounted by angry Nigerian beside Aso Rock villa
ASO ROCK

JUST IN: Security operatives storm mast mounted by angry Nigerian beside Aso Rock villa

— 13th September 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

Nigerians who gathered to watch the man who mounted a 50-metre communication mast overlooking the Presidential Villa, in Abuja, protesting alleged bad leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, were chased away by soldiers from operatives Guards Brigade, on Thursday morning.

The crowd, comprising motorists, passengers and other residents in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), stormed the location of the mast as early as 6:00 o’clock in the morning to watch the 26-year-old undergraduate, Nura Iliyasu, who is occupying a strategic position on top of the mast.

READ ALSO: INEC denies plan to postpone 2019 general elections

Apart from the soldiers from Guards Brigade, police personnel and operatives of the DSS also took strategic positions around the mast.

The crowd that gathered at the Asokoro area behind the Presidential Villa was such that it took soldiers a herculean task to disperse them who refused to leave the location.

Nura Iliyasu, who watched the crowd from his vantage position, took time to stand up to stretch his body before sitting down.

Details later…

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ASO ROCK

JUST IN: Security operatives storm mast mounted by angry Nigerian beside Aso Rock villa

— 13th September 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja Nigerians who gathered to watch the man who mounted a 50-metre communication mast overlooking the Presidential Villa, in Abuja, protesting alleged bad leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, were chased away by soldiers from operatives Guards Brigade, on Thursday morning. The crowd, comprising motorists, passengers and other residents in the Federal Capital Territory…

  • COURT

    Defection: Court asked to declare Govs Ortom, Tambuwal, Ahmed’s seats vacant

    — 13th September 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has been asked to declare the seats of Governors Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State, vacant by reason of their defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to‎ the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Already,…

  • ECOWAS

    Climate change: ECOWAS engages experts

    — 13th September 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, on Wednesday,  engaged the services of experts to discuss issues about climate change. Drawn from countries of the West African sub-region, the experts who were from research institutions were called upon to make available, the result of their research on climate change, under…

  • BUHARI

    Herdsmen’s killings: Northern churches blame Buhari for inaction

    — 13th September 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos A conglomeration of churches in northern Nigeria, under the umbrella of Tarayyar Ekklisiyoyin Kristia Nijeriya (TEKAN), has lashed at President Muhammadu Buhari for turning a blind eye to the killings and maiming of Christians by herdsmen in the north. President of TEKAN, Rev. Caleb Ahima disclosed this yesterday during the 63rd General…

  • WOMEN

    Optimise interdependence of men, women in agriculture, VC tells FG

    — 13th September 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Vice  Chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM), Prof. Richard Kimbir, has harped on the need for government at all levels to optimise the interdependence of men and women in agriculture and rural development. Kimbir stated this during the opening ceremony of a four-day conference organized by the Society for Gender in…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share