Nigerians who gathered to watch the man who mounted a 50-metre communication mast overlooking the Presidential Villa, in Abuja, protesting alleged bad leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, were chased away by soldiers from operatives Guards Brigade, on Thursday morning.

The crowd, comprising motorists, passengers and other residents in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), stormed the location of the mast as early as 6:00 o’clock in the morning to watch the 26-year-old undergraduate, Nura Iliyasu, who is occupying a strategic position on top of the mast.

Apart from the soldiers from Guards Brigade, police personnel and operatives of the DSS also took strategic positions around the mast.

The crowd that gathered at the Asokoro area behind the Presidential Villa was such that it took soldiers a herculean task to disperse them who refused to leave the location.

Nura Iliyasu, who watched the crowd from his vantage position, took time to stand up to stretch his body before sitting down.

