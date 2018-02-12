The Sun News
Latest
12th February 2018 - JUST IN: Security chiefs keep sealed lips after meeting with Buhari
12th February 2018 - Herdsmen kill father of two in Ekiti
12th February 2018 - 2019: SDP can offer Nigeria a better change- Olu Falae
12th February 2018 - 370, 000 unclaimed PVCs recorded in Imo – REC
12th February 2018 - King Wadada: “One Love’’ album out to promote national unity
12th February 2018 - Valentine’s Day: Aphrodisiac, lingerie, chocolate top sellers in Lagos
12th February 2018 - BREAKING: Buhari in secret meeting with security chiefs
12th February 2018 - ANC to decide Jacob Zuma’s fate Monday
12th February 2018 - JUST IN: PVC registration: Charly Boy leads protest to INEC headquarters
12th February 2018 - NPFL week 8 review: Rangers stop El-Kanemi on Imama’s return, Pillars hold Sunshine
Home / Cover / National / JUST IN: Security chiefs keep sealed lips after meeting with Buhari

JUST IN: Security chiefs keep sealed lips after meeting with Buhari

— 12th February 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

After two and half hours of a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari with security chiefs at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, on Monday, no one from the meeting was willing to take questions  from State House Correspondents on the thrust of the meeting.

The meeting which started around 11:00a.m. ended at 1:30 p.m.

The meeting was an enlarged one with heads of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigeria Fire Service, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigeria Prisons Service and Nigeria Security and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Though official reason was not given, Daily Sun understood that the meeting was to review current security situations in the country.

The meeting had in attendance Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Minister of Defence,  Mansur Dan-Ali, Minister of Interior Abdulrahman Dambazau, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and the National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd)

Others also in attendance were Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura, Director of the Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar, and Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris.

The service chiefs at the meeting included  Chief of Defence Staff; Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff; Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, and  Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

 

 

 

 

 

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

JUST IN: Security chiefs keep sealed lips after meeting with Buhari

— 12th February 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja After two and half hours of a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari with security chiefs at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, on Monday, no one from the meeting was willing to take questions  from State House Correspondents on the thrust of the meeting. The meeting which started around 11:00a.m. ended…

  • Herdsmen kill father of two in Ekiti

    — 12th February 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Suspected herdsmen said to identified as Bororos have allegedly killed a father of two, Olayemi Tunde, 32, at Ipao, in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State. Olayemi was reportedly killed, on Sunday afternoon, while he was returning from his farm. It was gathered that Olayemi,  a commercial motorbike rider, who also…

  • 2019: SDP can offer Nigeria a better change- Olu Falae

    — 12th February 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti A former Finance Minister and also a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Chief Olu Falae, has said that his party, the Social Democratic Party (SDP), would provide a much better change positively for the nation if given a chance to lead. Chief Falae, who is the national leader…

  • 370, 000 unclaimed PVCs recorded in Imo – REC

    — 12th February 2018

    George Onyejiuwa, Owerri Imo state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Francis Chukwuemeka Ezeonu, says that 370,000 Permanent Voters Cards (PVCS) were yet be collected by the owners who had registered between 2011 and 2014 during the voters registration exercise. He also advised politicians to do their homework by reaching out to the electorates as the 2019…

  • BREAKING: Buhari in secret meeting with security chiefs

    — 12th February 2018

    President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a meeting with the security chiefs at the presidential villa, in Abuja. The meeting is also being attended by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), as well as the Comptroller General of Immigrations (NIS), Mohammed Babandede. Although the agenda of…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share