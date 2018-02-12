JUST IN: Security chiefs keep sealed lips after meeting with Buhari

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

After two and half hours of a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari with security chiefs at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, on Monday, no one from the meeting was willing to take questions from State House Correspondents on the thrust of the meeting.

The meeting which started around 11:00a.m. ended at 1:30 p.m.

The meeting was an enlarged one with heads of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigeria Fire Service, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigeria Prisons Service and Nigeria Security and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Though official reason was not given, Daily Sun understood that the meeting was to review current security situations in the country.

The meeting had in attendance Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, Minister of Interior Abdulrahman Dambazau, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and the National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd)

Others also in attendance were Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura, Director of the Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar, and Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris.

The service chiefs at the meeting included Chief of Defence Staff; Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff; Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.