JUST IN: Saraki, Tambuwal, Ortom attend PDP NEC

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Senate President Bukola Saraki, Governors Aminu Tambuwal and Samuel Ortom of Sokoto and Benue states, respectively, are currently in attendance at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

The trio are among top members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who defected to the opposition party.

Others defectors in attendance at the NEC meeting are the former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso , Sen. Dino Melaye, among others.

Details later…