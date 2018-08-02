– The Sun News
2nd August 2018 - JUST IN: Saraki, Tambuwal, Ortom attend PDP NEC
2nd August 2018 - Minister calls for re-establishment of state education development fund
2nd August 2018 - Defection: 16 Kwara LG chairs, councilors, others dump APC for PDP
2nd August 2018 - Defection: 16 LG chairmen, councillors others dump APC to PDP in Kwara
2nd August 2018 - Internal Security: Service chiefs demand for more equipment
2nd August 2018 - 2019: I don’t need to consult my boss to contest for Senate-Gyang
2nd August 2018 - Nigerians’ll soon know who’s in charge of Sokoto politics – Tambuwal
2nd August 2018 - Immigration official explains delay of African athletes at Lagos airport
2nd August 2018 - N140bn released for Social Investment Programme in 2017 – FG
2nd August 2018 - Court grants Obasanjo’s in-law, Abebe bail over alleged $4m fraud
PDP NEC

JUST IN: Saraki, Tambuwal, Ortom attend PDP NEC

— 2nd August 2018

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Senate President Bukola Saraki, Governors Aminu Tambuwal and Samuel Ortom of Sokoto and Benue states, respectively, are currently in attendance at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

The trio are among top members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who defected to the opposition party.

Others defectors in attendance at the NEC meeting are the former Kano State governor, Rabiu  Kwankwaso , Sen. Dino Melaye, among others.

Details later…

  • Minister calls for re-establishment of state education development fund

    — 2nd August 2018

    NAN The Minister of State for Education, Prof. Anthony Anwukah has called for the re-establishment of State Education Development Fund (SEDFund) to ensure additional and sustainable source of funding to enhance education service delivery. Anwukah said this in Abuja on Thursday at the closing of the 63rd Meeting of the National Council on Education (NCE)…

  • KWARA

    Defection: 16 Kwara LG chairs, councilors, others dump APC for PDP

    — 2nd August 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin As the wind of defection continues to blow, in Kwara State, 16 All Progressives Congress (APC) Local Government chairmen in the state have officially announced their defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Addressing journalists, in Ilorin, on Thursday, the state chairman, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), in the state,…

  • defection

    Defection: 16 LG chairmen, councillors others dump APC to PDP in Kwara

    — 2nd August 2018

    Layi Olarewaju, Ilorin As blues of defection continues in Kwara state,Sixteen All Progressives Congress (APC) Local Government chairmen in Kwara state have officially announced their defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Addressing journalists in Ilorin on Thursday, the state chairman, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in the state, who is also the council…

  • SECURITY

    Internal Security: Service chiefs demand for more equipment

    — 2nd August 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The nation’s security chiefs have demanded that the Federal Government provide more equipment for the Armed Forces in order to sustain the tempo in the fight against insurgency and other security challenges across the country. The demand was made at the National Security Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, at…

