JUST IN: Saraki meets chairmen of 45 political parties

Senate President Bukola Saraki is meeting with chairmen of 45 political parties in his office at the Senate.

The Senate president disclosed this in a message on his verified Twitter handle, Bukola Saraki @bukolasaraki.

“I am now meeting with the National Chairmen of 45 political parties at my office in the Senate,” he tweeted.

The meeting was streamed live on the official Facebook page of the Senate president.