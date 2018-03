Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, are absent at a meeting of the National Executive Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The meeting which is currently holding at the National Secretariat of the APC, in Abuja, has in attendance President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as well as APC governors.

Saraki and Dogara had attended the meeting of APC national caucus which held at the Presidential Villa, on Monday night.

No formal reason has been given for their absence at Tuesday’s meeting.

