JUST IN: Reps to revisit Electoral law

— 14th March 2018

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, said it would revisit the new Electoral law, after expunging sections of the law that are outside the Exclusive-Legislative list.

President Muhammadu Buhari had declined assent to the new Electoral law citing several reasons.

The chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Abdulrasak Namdas, stated this in an interview with journalists after Wednesday’s plenary.

He, however, explained that the sections to be expunged would not include the sequence of elections.

Hon. Namdas said after expunging sections that are outside  its purview, the bill would be re-introduced in the House, passed and resent to the President for his assent.

The House spokesman also stated that the House has commenced the process of overriding President Buhari’s veto on 10 of the bills, he has withheld assent.

Among the 10 bills is the Peace Corps Bill.

Ekiti house owners to BEDC: Stop giving us fraudulent bills

— 14th March 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Landlord and landladies resident in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, on Wednesday, staged a peaceful protest against the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) over what they termed ‘over-billing’. The protesters, who operated under the auspices of Ado-Ekiti Landlords and Ladies Electricity Consumers Association of Nigeria (ALLECA), alleged that the company demanded for…

