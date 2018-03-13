The Sun News
13th March 2018 - JUST IN: Reps lift suspension on Abdulmumin Jibrin
13th March 2018 - JUST IN: Senate makes U-turn, to consider Buhari’s nominees
13th March 2018 - Our cultural diversity, potent driver of economic advancement, says Orji Kalu
13th March 2018 - JUST IN: Ahead 2019, Buhari rejects reordering of election sequence
13th March 2018 - Mentorship crucial for youths assumption of higher responsibilities, says Ekweremadu
13th March 2018 - BREAKING: Senate in stormy session over ‘Jumbo pay’
13th March 2018 - US donates drones to Philippines to fight terrorism
13th March 2018 - Palestinian PM escapes assassination attempt during Gaza visit
13th March 2018 - Rapper Craig Mack is dead
13th March 2018 - Iwobi’s election into Italian Senate signals end to racism – Oyintiloye
— 13th March 2018

The House of Representatives has lifted the suspension it placed on one of its members, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin.

The lifting of the suspension placed Jibrin followed a letter signed by him (Jibrin), allegedly apologising to the lower chamber.

Although the letter was not fully read before the lawmakers, Speaker Yakubu Dogara, however, paraphrased it by saying Hon. Jibrin has apologised and met all the conditions given to him.

“He has fulfilled all the conditions by writing this letter and so he is free to resume his legislative duties whenever he wants, if he so wishes”

The Kano State federal lawmaker was suspended in 2017 for a period of 180 legislative days for ‘unfolding’ budget padding scandal in the legislature.

His suspension however lasted for more than the stipulated 180 legislative days which is equivalent to one year.

Details later…

