JUST IN: Reps lift suspension on Abdulmumin Jibrin

The House of Representatives has lifted the suspension it placed on one of its members, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin.

The lifting of the suspension placed Jibrin followed a letter signed by him (Jibrin), allegedly apologising to the lower chamber.

Although the letter was not fully read before the lawmakers, Speaker Yakubu Dogara, however, paraphrased it by saying Hon. Jibrin has apologised and met all the conditions given to him.

“He has fulfilled all the conditions by writing this letter and so he is free to resume his legislative duties whenever he wants, if he so wishes”

The Kano State federal lawmaker was suspended in 2017 for a period of 180 legislative days for ‘unfolding’ budget padding scandal in the legislature.

His suspension however lasted for more than the stipulated 180 legislative days which is equivalent to one year.

Details later…