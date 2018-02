Magnus Eze, Abuja

Popular musician, Charles Oputa (aka Charly Boy) on Monday led his ‘Our Mumu Done Do’ group on a protest to the national headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the handling of the exercise nationwide.

Oputa, who was received by a senior police officer, Paul Odama and Muse Sekpe, Assistant Director, Security Directorate of INEC, said the group came to register its displeasure with the entire process.

He was eventually led into the premises to personally submit the protest letter to INEC authorities.

Oputa expressed the readiness of the group to partner with INEC to coordinate the Continuous Voter’s Registration exercise.

Details later…