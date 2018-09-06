JUST IN: Police dismiss 3 cops involved in raid of Edwin Clark’s home

The police have dismissed the three inspectors involved in the unauthorised search of the home of elder statesman, Edwin Clark.

Force Public Relations Officer, Mr. Jimoh Moshood, revealed this in a statement on Thursday.

The names of the dismissed officers were still unknown as at time of filing this report.

Earlier in the day, Clark had named the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Yusuf Kolo, Commander of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Tactical Squad and Assistant Inspector General of Police (Federal Intelligence), Umoru Usman, as the ones that instructed the raid and search on his residence.

