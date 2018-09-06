– The Sun News
Latest
6th September 2018 - JUST IN: Police dismiss 3 cops involved in raid of Edwin Clark’s home
6th September 2018 - Clark names top cops behind raid of his home
6th September 2018 - Mongolia launches campaign to protect children from cyber crimes
6th September 2018 - Uefa Nations League: Official match ball for new competition revealed
6th September 2018 - Adamawa Govt claims significant reduction in malaria infection scourge
6th September 2018 - Why we adopted PDP –Igbinosa, presidential aspirant
6th September 2018 - Insurgency: NAF launches Operation THUNDER STRIKE 2 in Borno
6th September 2018 - I’ll restructure Nigeria if…, says Bafarawa
6th September 2018 - Japan cancels friendly with Chile after earthquake
6th September 2018 - Osun communities commend EU, UNICEF for provision of potable water
Home / Cover / National / JUST IN: Police dismiss 3 cops involved in raid of Edwin Clark’s home
POLICE DISMISS

JUST IN: Police dismiss 3 cops involved in raid of Edwin Clark’s home

— 6th September 2018

The police have dismissed the three inspectors involved in the unauthorised search of the home of elder statesman, Edwin Clark.

Force Public Relations Officer, Mr. Jimoh Moshood, revealed this in a statement on Thursday.

The names of the dismissed officers were still unknown as at time of filing this report.

Earlier in the day, Clark had named the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Yusuf Kolo, Commander of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Tactical Squad and Assistant Inspector General of Police (Federal Intelligence), Umoru Usman, as the ones that instructed the raid and search on his residence.

Details later…

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

POLICE DISMISS

JUST IN: Police dismiss 3 cops involved in raid of Edwin Clark’s home

— 6th September 2018

The police have dismissed the three inspectors involved in the unauthorised search of the home of elder statesman, Edwin Clark. Force Public Relations Officer, Mr. Jimoh Moshood, revealed this in a statement on Thursday. The names of the dismissed officers were still unknown as at time of filing this report. Earlier in the day, Clark…

  • CLARK

    Clark names top cops behind raid of his home

    — 6th September 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja Elder statesman and leader of the South- South region, Chief Edwin Clark, has revealed the identity of the top police officers involved in the raiding of his Abuja residence, on Tuesday. The erstwhile Information Minister, who is demanding for a full investigation into the matter, named the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Yusuf…

  • MALARIA

    Adamawa Govt claims significant reduction in malaria infection scourge

    — 6th September 2018

    NAN The Adamawa Government says it has significantly reduced the scourge of malaria infection in the state through sensitisation, distribution of treated mosquito nets and surveillance. Dr Isaac Kadala, the Director, Malaria Control in the State Ministry of Health, made the assertion on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in…

  • OPERATION THUNDER STRIKE 2

    Insurgency: NAF launches Operation THUNDER STRIKE 2 in Borno

    — 6th September 2018

    “The Nigerian Air Force, through its Air Task Force (ATF), has commenced OPERATION THUNDER STRIKE 2 against Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) in the Northeast.” Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Thursday said its fighter jets deployed in the counterterrorism war has killed many Boko Haram terrorists and destroyed their strongholds were in its…

  • RESTRUCTURE

    I’ll restructure Nigeria if…, says Bafarawa

    — 6th September 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka One of the presidential aspirants on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and a two-term governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa, on Wednesday, in Anambra State, vowed to restructure the country if elected president next year. He also pledged to support fully the Igbo agenda of producing the president…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share