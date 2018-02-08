JUST IN: Plateau gov. sacks all 17 commissioners

Gyang Bere, Jos

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has relieved all his 17 commissioners of their duties and directed them to hand over to Permanent Secretaries in their respective ministries with immediate effect.

Governor Lalong, in a press statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Emmanuel Nanle, appreciated the commissioners for their selfless service in the delivery of dividends of democracy to Plateau people.

Part of the statement read: “The Executive Governor of Plateau State, Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong has dissolved the State Executive Cabinet with effect from the 8th of February 2018.

“The governor expresses his sincere appreciation to the Honourable Commissioners for their selfless service and immense contributions in delivering to the people of Plateau State, the Dividends of Democracy and in engendering hope in the APC led Administration in the state.”

The governor, while wishing the Commissioners the best in their future endeavours, assured them that, as stakeholders in the Plateau Project, their wealth of experience would continuously be relied upon in building the Plateau of our dream.

He, therefore, called on them not to relent in availing their services when called upon in the future to serve the State.

“The Honourable Commissioners are to hand over to Permanent Secretaries in their respective Ministries.”