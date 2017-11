From: Moshood Adebayo

There is tension at Iyana-Iba, around the main gate to thebLagos State University, as hundreds of commercial motorcycle riders, otherwise called Okada have barricaded the entire road leading from Lagos to Badagry area of the state.

Daily Sun gathered that the Okada riders, who made several bonfires along the expressway, were protesting the seizure of the motorcycles allegedly by men of the state task force.

At the moment, human and vehicular movement have been disrupted as motorists had to hurriedly make a U-turn and return to where they were coming from.

Details later…