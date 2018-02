Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is now currently in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, for the first Economy/Infrastructure Summit being organised by the state government.

Osinbajo arrived Lokoja in an helicopter, which landed at Army Record barrack, Lokoja, at about 11.15 am. He was received by Governor Yahaya Bello of the state.

The summit is attracting many personalities including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and prominent industrialists, across the country .

The summit is currently underway at the Glass House in Government House, Lokoja.

Details later…