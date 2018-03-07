The Sun News
JUST IN: Olisa Metuh knows fate April 23

— 7th March 2018

NAN

An Federal Capital territory (FCT) High Court, sitting in Maitama, on Wednesday, fixed April 23 for ruling on the no-case submission filed by Olisa Metuh, a former PDP spokesman, accused of alleged destruction of evidence.

Metuh was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, on a two-count bordering on alleged destruction of evidence.

The case which was before Justice Ishaq Bello was adjourned until April 23, with the consent of counsel as the court did not sit.

The case was earlier adjourned until March 7, for ruling on Metuh’s no- case submission.

Metuh’s counsel, Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), had on October 10, 2017, told the court that they would enter a no-case submission at the close of the prosecution’s case

Arguing the no-case submission, Ikpeazu had told the court that the prosecution had not established any case to warrant the defendant to be called to enter his defence.

He said that the application was in pursuant to the provisions of Sections 302 and 357 of ACJA.

He added that the defendant had a constitutional liberty and could not be prosecuted where he either refused to make a statement or withdraw any part of his writing in the course of making a statement.

He said that the defendant had a right to cancel any part of his statement voluntarily.

He reminded the court that the charge by EFCC was that Metuh destroyed his statement and obstruct the EFCC officials by willfully tearing his statement.

Ikpeazu added that a piece of paper not signed did not qualify as a statement by the defendant, and urged the court to discharge and acquit the defendant.

The prosecuting counsel Mr. Sylvanus Tahir, urged the court to establish whether or not a prima facie case had been made against the defendant

He added that cancellation was different from tearing which was an obstruction, and urged the court to call upon the defendant to enter his defence.

 

