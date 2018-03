Just In: Obasanjo’s father-in-law, Abebe dies at 99

Tony Osauzo, Benin

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo’s father in-law and former United African Company (UAC), boss, Dr Christopher Abebe, is dead.

He passed on yesterday afternoon at the age of 99 in Iruekpen in Esan West local government area of Edo State after a brief illness.

The late Nonagenarian was the father of the late wife of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Stella Obasanjo.

According to a family source, until his death, Dr. Abebe was the Odionwere (community leader) of Iruekpen.

“He died this afternoon after a brief illness. He is the Odionwere of Iruekpen and by tradition, his death will not be announced until a meeting is called by his second in command before the death would be announced”, the source said.