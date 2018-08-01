– The Sun News
1st August 2018 - JUST IN: New Theatre Commander, Gen Abba Dikko takes over
1st August 2018 - Bayern Munich will not sell want-away striker Lewandowski now, Kovac says
1st August 2018 - Buhari behind killings across Nigeria, Sule Lamido alleges
1st August 2018 - Families of 9/11 victims look to seize Iran assets in Britain
1st August 2018 - Osun APC reunites for election
1st August 2018 - Okagbare-Ighoteguonor, Semenya, 14 others inducted into CAA Hall of Fame
1st August 2018 - Leave Umeh alone, Igbo group warns Okorocha
1st August 2018 - Roma beat Barcelona, Madrid lose to Man United
1st August 2018 - Asaba 2018 African Athletics Championship: Can Nigeria Host To Win?
1st August 2018 - Don’t reject corps members, NYSC DG begs stakeholders
JUST IN: New Theatre Commander, Gen Abba Dikko takes over

— 1st August 2018

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

A new Theatre Commander, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Maj.-Gen. Abba Dikko has taken over the leadership of the command.

Gen. Dikko is the sixth commander of the three-year-old  counter-insurgency operation outfit.

He took over from Maj.-Gen. Rogers Nicholas who assumed the command leadership of the command early December 2017.

Gen. Nicholas’ tenure at the Command experienced increase in Boko Haram attacks including the last Christmas daring attack on Maiduguri, ambush of troops in Borno central town of Bama and attack on military Base in Jirri, Yobe State, where scores of soldiers were killed.

READ ALSO: Buhari behind killings across Nigeria, Sule Lamido alleges

Gen. Nicholas thanked the Army chief, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai for giving him the opportunity to serve.

He said he was confident the new Commander would excel having been in the theatre for few months as commander of Operation LAST HOLD.

