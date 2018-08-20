– The Sun News
NECO

JUST IN: NECO releases June/July 2018 SSCE results

— 20th August 2018

The National Examinations Council has released the June/July 2018 Senior Secondary Schools Certificate Examination results.

Of the 1,041,536 candidates who sat for the examinations, only 742,455 of the candidates got at least five credits, which include Mathematics and English Language.

The release of the result was contained in a statement signed by the acting Registrar of the Council, Abubakar Gana.

The statement stated that a total number of 20,181 candidates were involved in examination malpractices — less than that of 2017.

