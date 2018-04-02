JUST IN: Military kills 12 Boko Haram in Maiduguri— 2nd April 2018
Olanrewaju Timothy, Maiduguri Over 12 people were killed, in an Easter Sunday attack, on Maiduguri, by Boko Haram terrorists. Members of the terrorist group had attempted to enter Maiduguri through a small community at the back of Giwa Barracks within the metropolis, two security sources said. The insurgents were met with stiff resistance by military…
