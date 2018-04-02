The Sun News
JUST IN: Military kills 12 Boko Haram in Maiduguri

JUST IN: Military kills 12 Boko Haram in Maiduguri

— 2nd April 2018

Olanrewaju Timothy, Maiduguri

Over 12 people were killed, in an Easter Sunday attack, on Maiduguri, by Boko Haram terrorists.

Members of the terrorist group had attempted to enter Maiduguri through a small community at the back of Giwa Barracks within the metropolis, two security sources said.

The insurgents were met with stiff resistance by military troops in the area, leading to exchange of fire. Some civilians were caught in the cross-fire and about 70 injured, a source involved in rescue operation said.

Military says it would give details of the incident soon.

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 2nd April 2018 at 9:18 am
    Every this territory native life lost in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world, is a worthwhile price for Liberation, for Freedom which must be defended with the Sword in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. It is over for the dead fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. It is over for the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. It is over for the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory. The enemy has lost the war and must face full conquest in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

