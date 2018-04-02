JUST IN: Military kills 12 Boko Haram in Maiduguri

Olanrewaju Timothy, Maiduguri

Over 12 people were killed, in an Easter Sunday attack, on Maiduguri, by Boko Haram terrorists.

Members of the terrorist group had attempted to enter Maiduguri through a small community at the back of Giwa Barracks within the metropolis, two security sources said.

The insurgents were met with stiff resistance by military troops in the area, leading to exchange of fire. Some civilians were caught in the cross-fire and about 70 injured, a source involved in rescue operation said.

Military says it would give details of the incident soon.