JUST IN: Maitama Sule to be buried at Walo Mao Kalgo cemetery, arrives in C130 military plane

Elder statesman Amb. Yusuf Maitama Sule is to be buried at Walo Mao Kalgo cemetery according to a family source.

Already his remains has arrived the 403 Flying Training School air field belonging to the Nigerian Air Force moments ago as a surging crowd and dignitaries swamped round the motor hearse that conveyed him from the airport to his final resting place.

The remains of late Sule was brought into the country by a military transport aircraft, Chalie 130 Gercules.

Among dignitaries that were at the airport to receive the remains of the late statesman were Senate President Bukola Saraki, Senate Majority Leader, governors of Kano, Sokoto, Jigawa and Borno states.

His corpse is expected to move from the Air Force base to his home and later to the Palace of the Emir of Kano, where a funeral prayer would be offered for the departed.

Details later…