The Sun News
Latest
4th July 2017 - Russia, China urge all sides to support unbiased probe into Syria chemical attacks
4th July 2017 - JUST IN: Maitama Sule to be buried at Walo Mao Kalgo cemetery, arrives in C130 military plane
4th July 2017 - North Korea claims success in long-range missile test
4th July 2017 - Rivers constituents threaten to recall Rep
4th July 2017 - UPDATED: Remains of Maitama Sule arrives Kano
4th July 2017 - Lagos Assembly moves to revive history teaching
4th July 2017 - Obiano doles out cash to widows of slain policemen
4th July 2017 - 70,000 PVC unclaimed in Kebbi – INEC
4th July 2017 - 4 Helpful Tips for Salary Negotiation
4th July 2017 - Modern Day Slavery: Thousands of children rescued in England
Home / Cover / National / JUST IN: Maitama Sule to be buried at Walo Mao Kalgo cemetery, arrives in C130 military plane

JUST IN: Maitama Sule to be buried at Walo Mao Kalgo cemetery, arrives in C130 military plane

— 4th July 2017

Elder statesman Amb. Yusuf Maitama Sule is to be buried at Walo Mao Kalgo cemetery according to a family source.

Already his remains has arrived the 403 Flying Training School air field belonging to the Nigerian Air Force moments ago as a surging crowd and dignitaries swamped round the motor hearse that conveyed him from the airport to his final resting place.

The remains of late Sule was brought into the country by a military transport aircraft, Chalie 130 Gercules.

Among dignitaries that were at the airport to receive the remains of the late statesman were Senate President Bukola Saraki, Senate Majority Leader, governors of Kano, Sokoto, Jigawa and Borno states.

His corpse is expected to move from the Air Force base to his home  and later to the Palace of the Emir of Kano, where a funeral prayer would be offered for the departed.

Details later…

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Segun Adio

3 Comments

  1. Hinds Peter 4th July 2017 at 4:43 pm
    Reply

    “Oh death where is thy sting.Oh grave where is thy victory.”.Peter Carlos Hinds.Barbados.

  2. Hinds Peter 4th July 2017 at 4:46 pm
    Reply

    “The lord shall descend from heaven with the voice of the archangel and the trump of god and the dead in Christ shall rise.”.Bible.Peter Carlos Hinds.Barbados.

  3. Hinds Peter 4th July 2017 at 4:49 pm
    Reply

    “Flesh and blood.Can not inherit the kingdom of god”.Bible.Peter Carlos Hinds.Barbados.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Russia, China urge all sides to support unbiased probe into Syria chemical attacks

— 4th July 2017

Russia and China call on all involved sides to support the efforts of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and the UN in investigating the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria. The call is contained in a joint statement by Russian and Chinese leaders on the current international situation posted on…

Share

  • JUST IN: Maitama Sule to be buried at Walo Mao Kalgo cemetery, arrives in C130 military plane

    — 4th July 2017

    Elder statesman Amb. Yusuf Maitama Sule is to be buried at Walo Mao Kalgo cemetery according to a family source. Already his remains has arrived the 403 Flying Training School air field belonging to the Nigerian Air Force moments ago as a surging crowd and dignitaries swamped round the motor hearse that conveyed him from…

    Share

  • North Korea claims success in long-range missile test

    — 4th July 2017

     North Korea said on Tuesday that it had successfully conducted its first test of an intercontinental ballistic missile, claiming a milestone in its efforts to build nuclear weapons capable of hitting the mainland United States. The announcement came hours after a launch that the United States military said had sent the missile aloft for 37 minutes. That duration,…

    Share

  • Rivers constituents threaten to recall Rep

    — 4th July 2017

    From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt People of  Abua/Odual/Ahoada East Federal Constituency in Rivers State have expressed worry over the activities of their representative  in the House of Representatives, Mrs. Betty Apiafi, threatening to recall the lawmaker. The constituents alleged that Mrs. Apiafi, who has been in the House for about 10 years, has only succeeded…

    Share

  • UPDATED: Remains of Maitama Sule arrives Kano

    — 4th July 2017

    Elder statesman Amb. Yusuf Maitama Sule is to be buried at Walo Mao Kalgo cemetery according to a family source. Already his remains has arrived the 403 Flying Training School air field belonging to the Nigerian Air Force moments ago as a surging crowd and dignitaries swamped round the motor hearse that conveyed him from…

    Share

Archive

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share