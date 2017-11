Former chairman of the Presidential Pension Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, carries an American passport as he is a citizen of that country and also a Nigerian passport.

This was disclosed by Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration, Muhammad Babandede, while testifying before the House of Representatives ad-hoc committee set up to investigate the disappearance, return and reinstatement of Maina back into the civil service.

Babandede also said Maina possesses three passports (one which has expired) while he holds a valid Nigerian and an American passport.