JUST IN: Lagos on total lockdown as Buhari visits, residents groan

— 29th March 2018

Segun Adio

Lagosians woke up on Thursday to a hectic situation as most part of the metropolis were on total lockdown.Thousands of residents of the state are currently bstranded and are made to trek several kilometres to various destinations as major roads in the metropolis have been locked down by stern-looking military men and other paramilitary personnel.

President Muhammadu Buhari is billed to visit Lagos on Thursday to commission some projects and also participate in the 66th birthday anniversary of national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Some of the closed highways were ever-busy Lagos-Abeokuta expressway (both ways), Ikeja-Agege motor road, among others. Daily Sun observed that some  pedestrians trying to use their  mobile phones to video the development were manhandled by security operatives.

Details later…

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 29th March 2018 at 7:58 am
    It is over for the dead fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. It is over for the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. It is either this territory natives in the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. share the arms etc. into the Six Disintegrated Republics of the natives- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, and work in the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world or they must go down with the enemy in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Slaughter the fraudulent criminal tout parading himself as Buhari in this natives territory. Slaughter Buratai, Sadiq, Idris etc. Slaughter anyone parading himself as sultan, emir, Burn Down their palaces etc. Burn Down flags of the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria on your God given native land. Raise flags of the natives Disintegrated Republics very high on your God given native land. It is God given Liberation, it is God given Freedom. God Is With Us!!!

