JUST IN: Lagos on total lockdown as Buhari visits, residents groan

Segun Adio

Lagosians woke up on Thursday to a hectic situation as most part of the metropolis were on total lockdown.Thousands of residents of the state are currently bstranded and are made to trek several kilometres to various destinations as major roads in the metropolis have been locked down by stern-looking military men and other paramilitary personnel.

President Muhammadu Buhari is billed to visit Lagos on Thursday to commission some projects and also participate in the 66th birthday anniversary of national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Some of the closed highways were ever-busy Lagos-Abeokuta expressway (both ways), Ikeja-Agege motor road, among others. Daily Sun observed that some pedestrians trying to use their mobile phones to video the development were manhandled by security operatives.

