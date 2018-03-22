The Sun News
JUST IN: Kidnapped Dapchi school girls released to military, says Gen. Nicholas

— 22nd March 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

Contrary to speculations that there was no military presence at Dapchi, Yobe State, when the Boko Haram terrorists dropped off the kidnapped students of Government Girls Science and Technical College (GGSTC), early Wednesday morning, the military said it was fully in ground but could not do much because of an already existing agreement.

It said it had to honour an already existing agreement  between the Federal Government, the military, the negotiators and the terrorists, that restricted it from taking any action against and preventing the terrorists from having free and unhindered access into Dapchi.

Theatre commander of Operation LAFIA DOLE, Major-General Rogers Nicholas who made this known, said as a matter of fact the girls were released to the military at various locations.

Gen. Nicholas, who made the clarification on  Nigeria Television Authority programme ‘Good Morning Nigeria’, while expressing happiness over the successful release of the girls, also said security has been beefed up in and around Dapchi town.

“We were on that until yesterday (Wednesday) when the news came about that the girls have been released.

“While we were following the arrangement we were told that the girls have been released but we were on the ground to also receive the girls based on the arrangement we had with the Federal Government representatives and the negotiators.

“So we were physically on the ground and the girls were released actually to nobody but to the military if I can put it that way because they were released in different locations and we went round to pick them based on the general arrangement we had.

“So we are happy to have them back and adequate security have also been beefed up around the whole general area.

Details later…

