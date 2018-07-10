The Sun News
Latest
10th July 2018 - JUST IN: Kidnapped Catholic Priest rescued
10th July 2018 - UK PM May holds ‘productive cabinet meeting’ following govt. reshuffle
10th July 2018 - Foundation calls for revival of Paternity Bill
10th July 2018 - S’ Leone launches corruption inquiry into ex-president Koroma’s govt
10th July 2018 - FCT Minister reinstates Mohammed as ES Pry Healthcare Board
10th July 2018 - Ekiti Guber: Fayemi tells governor to stop blackmailing APC, DSS
10th July 2018 - IMF to press lawsuit against Facebook over privacy breaches
10th July 2018 - France vs Belgium: Three key battles for World Cup semi-final clash
10th July 2018 - Your rigging template won’t work, Fayose tells Oshiomhole
10th July 2018 - Floods in Japan leave 134 dead, 88 missing
Home / Cover / National / JUST IN: Kidnapped Catholic Priest rescued
CATHOLIC

JUST IN: Kidnapped Catholic Priest rescued

— 10th July 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu

The Catholic Reverend Father that was reportedly kidnapped recently in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State has been rescued.

The Daily Sun reliably gathered that the priest was rescued, on Monday night, by operatives of Enugu State Police Command, although there was no information whether ransom was paid before he was released.

At the time of filing this report, the Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Paulinus Udenwagu, was said to be receiving medical treatment at the Annunciation Specialist Hospital, Emene.

Meanwhile, efforts to get the reaction of the Enugu Catholic Diocese failed.

The Director of Communication, Enugu Catholic Diocese, Rev. Fr. Benjamin Achi confirmed the release when contacted but could not give any details.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ebere Amaraizu, also confirmed his release, told our report that he would get back to him for details.

The Clergyman, who was the Assistant Parish Priest of St. Mark Catholic Church, Nsude in Udi Local Government Area was said to have been kidnapped on Saturday while he was carrying his early morning jogging routine exercise along Nsude – Obioma road.

The kidnappers were said to have demanded N100 million ransom for his release.

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CATHOLIC

JUST IN: Kidnapped Catholic Priest rescued

— 10th July 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu The Catholic Reverend Father that was reportedly kidnapped recently in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State has been rescued. The Daily Sun reliably gathered that the priest was rescued, on Monday night, by operatives of Enugu State Police Command, although there was no information whether ransom was paid before he was…

  • FOUNDATION

    Foundation calls for revival of Paternity Bill

    — 10th July 2018

    Bianca Iboma The Goodfathers Foundation has called on the National Assembly to revived the Paternity Bill. The Bill, if signed into law, would make provisions for optional paternity leave to all married male employees in private and public sector failed to scale through the second reading in the House of Representatives. The Bill which is…

  • MINISTER

    FCT Minister reinstates Mohammed as ES Pry Healthcare Board

    — 10th July 2018

    NAN The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Alhaji Muhaammad Bello, has reinstated Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed as Executive Secretary of Primary Health Care Development Board. In a letter dated June 22, Bello ordered that the sacked executive secretary should resume office and complete his second tenure, which would end on Sept. 26, 2018. Mohammed was…

  • FAYEMI - FAYOSE - BREACH OF PEACE

    Fayemi’s campaign warns Fayose over alleged planned breach of peace

    — 10th July 2018

    Chukwudi Nweje The Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation has warned Governor Ayodele Fayose against plan to cause trouble during and after the Tuesday mega rally for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Kayode Fayemi. The warning came on the heels of disruption of the stakeholders meeting by members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)…

  • HERBERT WIGWE - ACCESS BANK

    How currency devaluation raised our loan portfolio – Wigwe, Access Bank MD

    — 10th July 2018

    Omodele Adigun Despite the fact that the country is officially out of recession, it has not been a tea party for the banking industry. According to Mr Herbert Wigwe, the Group Managing Director of Access Bank Plc, aside the recession, the nation’s economy and the banking industry were buffeted by the recent volatility in the…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share