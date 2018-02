Paulinus Aidoghie, Abuja and Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Bishop of Kafanchan Catholic Diocese, Bishop Joseph Danlami Bagobiri, is dead.

The Catholic cleric was believed to have died in the early hours of Tuesday following an illness.

Director of Social Communications, Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Chris Anyanwu, has confirmed Bishop Bagobiri’s death.

Only recently, the late Bishop Bagobiri chided the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria over the handling of Ahiara Diocesan crisis.

The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria will issue a statement later on the death of the Cleric.

Until his death, he was the pioneer Bishop of Kafanchan.

Bishop Bagobiri was born on November 8, 1957 in Fadan Kagoma, in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.