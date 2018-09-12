– The Sun News
Latest
12th September 2018 - JUST IN: I’ll make myself available to you for questioning – Fayose writes EFCC
12th September 2018 - 13 ships arrive Lagos ports with petrol, other goods
12th September 2018 - Direct primaries desirable but not practicable in Borno – Shettima
12th September 2018 - NYG: Aiyenugba shines as Kwara claims gold in football
12th September 2018 - Gov Ambode pledges support for voluntary youth associations
12th September 2018 - GITEX 2018: NITDA receives 407 start-up applications for sponsorship
12th September 2018 - Man climbs 50-metre mast near Aso Rock Villa to protest bad governance
12th September 2018 - France goalkeeper, Lloris gets 20-month ban for drink-driving
12th September 2018 - Liberian President says Nigerian football a model
12th September 2018 - Croatia suffer worst ever defeat with Spain mauling
Home / National / JUST IN: I’ll make myself available to you for questioning – Fayose writes EFCC
FAYOSE

JUST IN: I’ll make myself available to you for questioning – Fayose writes EFCC

— 12th September 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has written to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to inform the Agency that he will make himself available for questioning on Tuesday, October 16, 2018.

In the letter personally signed by Governor Fayose, he stated that he was informing the Agency of his decision to make himself available to the EFCC  “to clarify issue(s) or answer questions on issues within my knowledge.”

Governor Fayose, in the letter dated 10th September, 2018 and addressed to the chairman of the EFCC, said his desire to submit to the Commission was based “on several and serial actions of your commission for some time now, including but not limited to, freezing of my accounts and attempts to secure temporary forfeiture of my properties.” Adding that :  “Indicative of the Commission’s desire to have me clarify some issues or answer some questions but for the immunity I enjoy under Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution as the sitting governor of Ekiti State.”

Fayose also stated in the letter: “I wish to inform you that my term of office pursuant to which I enjoy immunity against investigation and prosecution under the above provision shall lapse by effluxion of time on Monday, 15th October, 2018.

“As a responsible citizen of our great country, who believes in the rule of law, I wish to inform you of my decision to make myself available in your office on Tuesday, 16th October 2018 at 1:00pm to clarify issues or answer questions within my knowledge.

READ ALSO: Smartphone distracting users – Research

“Kindly confirm the suitability of the above date or indicate by return, the Commission’s convenient date.”

A stamp on a copy of the letter, entitled ‘Notification of my decision to make myself available in your office to clarify issue(s) or answer questions on issues within my knowledge’, indicated that it was received in the office of the EFCC chairman on Tuesday, September 11, 2018.

Governor Fayose, has been in a battle of wits with the anti-graft agency and had also been in and out of courts with the Commission over his personal and state’s finances.

His tenure as governor of Ekiti State would elapse on October 16, when he is expected to hand over government to Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FAYOSE

JUST IN: I’ll make myself available to you for questioning – Fayose writes EFCC

— 12th September 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has written to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to inform the Agency that he will make himself available for questioning on Tuesday, October 16, 2018. In the letter personally signed by Governor Fayose, he stated that he was informing the Agency of his decision…

  • NPA

    13 ships arrive Lagos ports with petrol, other goods

    — 12th September 2018

    NAN Thirteen ships carrying various products are at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports waiting to berth, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Wednesday in Lagos. It said six of the vessels were laden with petrol while the remaining seven ships would berth with buckwheat, container, general cargo, diesel and bulk fertiliser. READ ALSO Direct primaries…

  • voluntary

    Gov Ambode pledges support for voluntary youth associations

    — 12th September 2018

    NAN Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Wednesday said the state government would continue to support all voluntary youth and non-governmental organisations whose programmes tend toward youth development and helping humanity. Ambode made the remark during his investiture as the patron of the Lagos State Scout Council in Alausa, Ikeja. The News Agency of…

  • GITEX

    GITEX 2018: NITDA receives 407 start-up applications for sponsorship

    — 12th September 2018

    NAN The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has received 407 start-up applications for sponsorship to the annual Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX) schedule for October. Mrs Hadiza Umar, the Head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations Unit of the agency made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria…

  • MAST

    Man climbs 50-metre mast near Aso Rock Villa to protest bad governance

    — 12th September 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja A 26-year-old undergraduate, identified as Nura Iliyasu, has mounted a  50-metre mast overlooking the Presidential Vila, Abuja, on a seven-day hunger-protest against what he called bad leadership by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration. While calling on the ‎opposition political parties to unite and produce a formidable candidate that will take over the…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share