Home / Cover / National / JUST IN: IGP removes Ali Janga as Kogi CP, appoints Esa Ogbu

JUST IN: IGP removes Ali Janga as Kogi CP, appoints Esa Ogbu

— 28th March 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the immediate removal of the Kogi State Commissioner of Police, CP Ali Janga.

Similarly, the IGP has appointed a new Commissioner of Police for the state. He is CP Esa Sunday Ogbu.

Until his appointment, CP Ogbu was the Commissioner of Police, Federal Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The IGP’s action, according to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood,  was his dissatisfaction over the circumstances that trailed the escape of six suspects including two principal suspects, Kabiru Seidu, aka, Osama and Nuhu Salisu, aka, Small, who indicted Senator Dino Melaye and Mohammed Audu in a case of conspiracy and unlawful possession of prohibited firearm already filed at the Federal High Court, Lokoja.

Recall that the case came up in court, on Wednesday, at the Federal High Court sitting in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

Jimoh, in the statement said :” Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris, NPM, mni, dissatisfied with the circumstances surrounding the escape of six (6) suspects including two (2) Principal Suspects (KABIRU SEIDU A.K.A OSAMA, NUHU SALISU A.K.A SMALL)who indicted Senator Dino Melaye and Mohammed Audu in a case of Conspiracy and Unlawful possession of Prohibited Firearm already filed at the Federal High Court, Lokoja which came up in court today, 28th March, 2018, has ordered the immediate removal of Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Command, CP Ali Janga.

“The Commander FSARS in the State, the Divisional Police Officer ‘A’ Division, Lokoja and other Police officers implicated in the escape for negligence, dereliction of duty and gross misconduct in the escape of the six (6) suspects have also been transferred out of the State and are facing serious disciplinary action. Thirteen (13) other Police officers are currently being detained and investigated for their roles in the escape.

“CP Esa Sunday Ogbu, Commissioner of Police, Federal Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja has been directed by the IGP to immediately proceed and take over as the new Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Police Command.

“Furthermore, on the order of the IGP, the IGP’s Intelligence Response Team and Special Tactical Squad, Personnel of the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department have already arrived in Kogi State to work with the Police personnel in the State for immediate re-arrest of the escaped suspects. They are to also carry out detail investigation into the escape and bring all those involved to justice.

“The Force wishes to implore the good people of Kogi State to remain calm and assist with useful information to the Joint Police Investigation Team. They can report any information they have on the escaped suspects to the nearest Police Station in the State or any other State in the country.”

Latest

Delta newspaper workers down tools over welfare issues

— 28th March 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba Workers of the Delta Printing and Publishing Company Limited, publishers of The Pointer newspapers have embarked on a three-day warning strike over alleged failure of the management of the company to effect promotions. Besides, the workers are aggrieved that all categories of allowances have been stopped since 2014, and that top officials…

  JUST IN: IGP removes Ali Janga as Kogi CP, appoints Esa Ogbu

    — 28th March 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the immediate removal of the Kogi State Commissioner of Police, CP Ali Janga. Similarly, the IGP has appointed a new Commissioner of Police for the state. He is CP Esa Sunday Ogbu. Until his appointment, CP Ogbu was the Commissioner of Police, Federal…

  • Melaye to sue IGP over ‘escape’ of gun suspects

    — 28th March 2018

    NAN Senator Dino Melaye has threatened to sue the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris over the reported escape of two suspects who accused him (Melaye) of being their sponsor and gun supplier. Melaye who spoke on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday, cited Order 43 to submit that the police had either released…

  • Kogi police may declare Melaye, Audu’s son wanted as 6 suspects abscond from detention

    — 28th March 2018

    Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja Commissioner of Police in Kogi State, Ali Janga, on Wednesday, confirmed that six criminals, including those who recently implicated Sen. Dino Melaye that he recruited them as thugs ahead of the 2019 general election have escaped from police cell, in Lokoja, the state capital. The police commissioner, while briefing newsmen in his…

  • Imo state under serious misrule – Sen. Anyanwu

    — 28th March 2018

    Declares for governorship tomorrow Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja Senator representing Owerri zone at the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, has said he is interested in the governorship of Imo state because the governance experiment in the hands of the incumbent has failed the expectation of the people, making the need to…

