The Sun News
Latest
5th April 2018 - JUST IN: IGP Idris reverses self, returns Ali Janga as Kogi CP
5th April 2018 - South Korean fighter jet crashes, two pilots dead
5th April 2018 - Thousands expected to march in support of South Africa’s Zuma at court appearance
5th April 2018 - Lagos residents panic over fuel pipeline leak on Isheri-Ikotun road
5th April 2018 - Maada Bio sworn-in as Sierra Leone’s president
5th April 2018 - UNSC condemns attack on AU Mission
5th April 2018 - Ekiti guber: Campaign begins April 15–INEC
5th April 2018 - Lagos holds security summit Monday
5th April 2018 - Niger governor does not deserve another term -Umoru
5th April 2018 - Burundanga: Ladies beware!!!
Home / Cover / National / JUST IN: IGP Idris reverses self, returns Ali Janga as Kogi CP

JUST IN: IGP Idris reverses self, returns Ali Janga as Kogi CP

— 5th April 2018

NAN

Mr. Ali Janga has been reinstated as the Commissioner of Police in Kogi State, the state police command spokesman, ASP William Aya, has confirmed.

Aya told NAN, in Lokoja, on Thursday that Janga returned to office on April 3 on the order of the Inspector -General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris.

He said that Janga was reinstated after meeting the one week ultimatum given to him by the Inspector -General of Police to re-arrest the suspects who escaped from police custody.

The police spokesman confirmed that all the six suspects that escaped from lawful police custody on March 28 had been re-arrested.

Aya also said that 13 persons that aided the escape of the suspects had been arrested in Lokoja.

According to him, those arrested are commercial tricycles operators that ferried the suspects to safety after their escape and the owners of the houses where they slept after their escape from custody.

He said that all the suspects would be charged to court after conclusion of investigation.

Janga on March 28 announced that six suspects, including Kabiru Seidu a.k.a Osama and Nuhu Salisu, who had named Sen. Dino Melaye as their gun supplier escaped from lawful police custody in Lokoja.

Following the incident, the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, removed Janga as the state Commissioner of Police and named Mr Sunday Ogbu as his replacement.

Aya said that the 13 policemen that were on duty on the day of the incident had gone to the police headquarters for interrogation as directed by the IGP, saying that they had started returning to their duty posts.

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

JUST IN: IGP Idris reverses self, returns Ali Janga as Kogi CP

— 5th April 2018

NAN Mr. Ali Janga has been reinstated as the Commissioner of Police in Kogi State, the state police command spokesman, ASP William Aya, has confirmed. Aya told NAN, in Lokoja, on Thursday that Janga returned to office on April 3 on the order of the Inspector -General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris. He said…

  • Lagos residents panic over fuel pipeline leak on Isheri-Ikotun road

    — 5th April 2018

    Residents of Fagbile Estate, Isheri Ijegun Road, a suburb of Lagos, have fled their homes as a result of a broken petroleum pipeline which spilled its content in the area. One of the residents told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on condition of anonymity, on Thursday in Lagos that she was woken up by…

  • Ekiti guber: Campaign begins April 15–INEC

    — 5th April 2018

    • Another ex-deputy gov dumps PDP Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Independent National Electoral Commission,  (INEC) in Ekiti State has released the  notice for the governorship poll in the state in accordance with Section 30 of the Electoral Act. The state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, (REC), Prof. Abdul-Ganiyu Olayinka Raji, who released the election 90 days notice at…

  • Lagos holds security summit Monday

    — 5th April 2018

    Moshood Adebayo Lagos State Government will on Monday hold a security summit with the theme: “Securing Lagos State: Towards a sustainable framework for a modern mega city.” The venue is Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. Addressing a press conference, yesterday, Executive Secretary of the Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Abdul Razaq Balogun, said the…

  • Strange illness kills 10 In Jigawa

    — 5th April 2018

    Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse A strange illness has claimed the lives of about 10 people in Babura Local Government Area in Jigawa State while about a dozen, others are receiving treatment at the council hospital. The news, which filtered across the state, was greeted with anxiety, barely one week after a serious case of Cerebral Spinal…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share