The Sun News
Latest
20th February 2018 - JUST IN: Hunkuyi faction APC office demolished in Kaduna
20th February 2018 - 2019: Delta APC denies zoning governorship ticket
20th February 2018 - TSA monthly savings hit N24.7b
20th February 2018 - DPR seals 7 filling stations in Umuahia
20th February 2018 - IBB salutes FRSC at 30, says ‘It’s weathered the storm’
20th February 2018 - ‘I’m alive, well, happy’ – Sylvester Stallone denies death rumour
20th February 2018 - Moses wins Nigerian Player of the Year award
20th February 2018 - Project monitoring, evaluation key to sustainable economic devt –Obaseki
20th February 2018 - APC national leaders empower defected PDP members in Akwa Ibom –Udoedehe
20th February 2018 - 2019: South South PDP leaders vow to sack APC
Home / Cover / National / JUST IN: Hunkuyi faction APC office demolished in Kaduna

JUST IN: Hunkuyi faction APC office demolished in Kaduna

— 20th February 2018

The Kaduna head office of the All Progressives Congress (APC) faction, led by Sen. Suleiman Hunkuyi which had earlier suspended Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, has been demolished.

It was alleged that the demolition was carried out under the supervision of armed security personnel and some suspected thugs.

The team which pulled down the building located at 11B, Sambo road, GRA Kaduna, was said to have arrived at the place around 4:00a.m., on Tuesday.

The faction known as Kaduna Restoration Group is led by Suleiman Hunkuyi, senator representing Kaduna north central.

An aide of Hukunyi simply identified as Abdulraham alleged that soldiers blocked the two entrances of the building while the exercise was going on.

“The bulldozer was accompanied by armed soldiers who blocked both sides of the road leading to the building,” he said.

Some loyalists of Hunkuyi have accused el-Rufai of masterminding the act but the governor is yet to respond as Samuel Aruwan, his spokesman, did not reply a text message sent by reporters.

However, a senior government official who did not want to be named, said the demolition was carried out by the Kaduna State Urban and Property Development Agency (KASUPDA).

He said the property was allocated for residential purposes and not for political activities.

Although the crisis in the Kaduna chapter of the APC has been on since 2015, it reached its height, on Thursday, when Hukunyi group issued a query to Governor el-Rufai and suspended three of the governor’s aides.

Governor el-Rufai had dismissed the query but the group gave him 48 hours to respond to allegations of anti-party activities levelled against him.

In a swift reaction, the APC faction loyal to el-Rufai suspended Hunkuyi and 28 members of his group. But that did not stop the anti-el-Rufai group from suspending the governor for six months.

Another faction loyal to the governor overruled the suspension, describing it as laughable.

There are three APC factions in Kaduna: “Government House faction”, “APC -Akida” led by Shehu Sani, senator representing Kaduna central, and the Kaduna Restoration Group.

The crisis is coming at a time President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Bola Tinubu, national leader of the party, to reconcile aggrieved individuals in the APC.

Responding on Sunday, Sani said the ruling party is doomed if Tinubu’s mission flops.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Egemba 20th February 2018 at 10:31 am
    Reply

    THIS ACTION IS UNHEALTHY FOR PEACE TO THRIVE IN APC LEADERSHIP KADUNA TINUBU NASIRU EL RUFAI IS CREATING SUMTIN HARDER FOR UR JOB

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

JUST IN: Hunkuyi faction APC office demolished in Kaduna

— 20th February 2018

The Kaduna head office of the All Progressives Congress (APC) faction, led by Sen. Suleiman Hunkuyi which had earlier suspended Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, has been demolished. It was alleged that the demolition was carried out under the supervision of armed security personnel and some suspected thugs. The team which pulled down the…

  • 2019: Delta APC denies zoning governorship ticket

    — 20th February 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State has said that the governorship ticket for the 2019 election has not been zoned to any senatorial district in the state. The party said the contest for the ticket is not the exclusive preserve of any zone but that eligible aspirants, irrespective of senatorial…

  • TSA monthly savings hit N24.7b

    — 20th February 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The strict implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) has increased the earnings of the Federal Government to a whopping sum of N24.7 billion monthly. A Professor of Economics from Nassarawa State University, Uche Uwaleke, who made the disclosure while making an in-depth…

  • DPR seals 7 filling stations in Umuahia

    — 20th February 2018

    Felix Olunkwa, Umuahia The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Abia State, on Monday, sealed seven filling stations in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, for selling Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) above the government-approved price of N145 per litre. In a chat with Daily Sun at the City Base Hilltop Filling Station Umuahia, Manager Operations of DRR…

  • IBB salutes FRSC at 30, says ‘It’s weathered the storm’

    — 20th February 2018

    John Adams, Minna Former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, has thumbed up the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) for its resilience and doggedness in its efforts towards the reduction of roads carnage in the country since its establishment 30 years ago. Babangida said in a country where institutions tend to be short-lived, and rise or …

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share