Home / Cover / National / JUST IN: Herdsmen killings: Obasanjo visits Benue

JUST IN: Herdsmen killings: Obasanjo visits Benue

— 10th March 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is currently in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, to commiserate with the government and people of the state over the recent killings by suspected Fulani Herdsmen.

The former president was received on arrival by Governor Samuel Ortom and other top government functionaries.

Details later…

Segun Adio

  1. Tony 10th March 2018 at 1:15 pm
    Having put off the planned mass burial of another 24 or more benue people killed by fulani herdsmen i will advise the governor of benue Samuel ortom to welcome buhari with the mass burial. Let him witness the handiwork of his fulani people carrying out his agenda. Wicked and heartless ethnic group.

