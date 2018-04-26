The Sun News
JUST IN: Herdsmen kill 7 IDPs in Benue

— 26th April 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Seven Internally Displaced persons (IDPs), taking refuge at African Church and LGEA Primary School, Mondo, were killed, on Thursday, in Ukemberagya, Gaambe-Tiev, in Logo local government areas of Benue State.

The latest attack came just two days after the killing of two Catholic priests and 17 parishioners in Mbalom, in Gwer Local Government Area of the state and barely 24 hours after the murder of 37 persons in Guma, on Wednesday.

A community leader in the Ukemberagya, Chief Joseph Anawah, told our correspondent that the attackers stormed the area around 12:22a.m. while the people were still on bed.

He said the victims were among those camped at the African Church and LGEA Primary School, Mondo, after they were displaced from their homes by suspected herdsmen.

According to the community leader, “At about 12:22 am, sporadic gunshots were heard in the area that woke the people up as they scampered for safety.

“In the process, seven of them were killed on the spot and several others are said to be missing. The marauders did not stop there, they went ahead to mount road block along Wukari-Anyiin road and seized more than four motorcycles.  As I speak with you, the area is completely deserted”, he said.

Chairman of the local government area, Mr. Richard Nyajo, who confirmed the report, said seven persons were killed.

However, the Police could not be reached at the time of this report as the Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, and the Public Relations Officer, ASP Moses Yamu, did not pick their calls.

Reacting to the incidence, Acting Governor, Engr. Benson Abounu, lamented that the state was under the siege of the Fulani herdsmen attackers from all corners.

He, however, urged the Federal Government as well as security agencies to get to the root of these incessant killings with a view to finding a lasting solution.

