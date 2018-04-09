The Sun News
9th April 2018
9th April 2018 - JUST IN: Gunmen kill 7 persons in fresh Plateau attack
9th April 2018 - Russia claims Israel behind Damascus chemical attack
9th April 2018 - Viktor Orban wins third term in Hungary
9th April 2018 - Ortom condemns attack on Yelwata passengers
9th April 2018 - China bans exports of ‘Dual Use’ items to N’ Korea
9th April 2018 - Yoruba comedian, Baba Sabiko is dead
9th April 2018 - Lawmaker commends FG for reintroducing History in school curriculum
9th April 2018 - We’ve crisis in Rivers APC, chieftains declare
9th April 2018 - Crisis hits Ekiti SDP ahead guber poll
JUST IN: Gunmen kill 7 persons in fresh Plateau attack

— 9th April 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than seven persons have been  killed in a fresh attack by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen in a relaxation centre at Nding community of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident which occurred at about 9:30p.m. on Sunday night, claimed the lives of six men and a woman who hawks at the relaxation spot where the villagers usually take local drinks.

Eyewitness informed Daily Sun that the victims were taken unawares by the gunmen who invaded the relaxation spot with sporadic gun shots and killed seven persons while several other persons were running in different directions for safety.

Police Public Relations Officer of the Plateau State Command, ASP Tyopev Matthias Terna, confirmed that five persons were killed by suspected gunmen and three others were injured.

He said his office had not been furnish with detail of the attack and promise to inform our reporter as soon as he get the details.

Terna noted that a mining well also killed two persons on Saturday in Wase Local Government Area of the state. He gave their names as Safianu Yinusa from Kangial villages, Dengi Kanam LGA and Usman Abdullahi of Gwaram village of Bashar District of Wase LGA.

Member representing Barkin-Ladi State Constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Peter Gyendeng, has condemned the killing on the seven persons and urged security agencies to fish out the perpetrators.

Hon. Edward Pwajok (SAN), member representing Jos South Jos East Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, also described the attack as ‘barbaric and unfortunate’.

He said the fresh killing came at a time that the Local Government is celebrating the returned of peace after decades of attacks and violent.

Pwajok urged the people to remain law abiding and report any suspicious persons or movement of strange persons in the community to security the agencies.

He condoled the families of the deceased persons and pray to God to grant them the fortitude to bear the lost.

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 9th April 2018 at 11:52 am
    Reply

    Only the Sword decides- either you annihilate and erase the enemy on your God given native land or the enemy will annihilate and erase you on your God given native land, either you kill the enemy or the enemy will kill you. Strike point number one are the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc- they are behind the attacks and killings of this territory natives in disguise as so-called herdsmen etc. for fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria- either you annihilate and erase them on your God given native land or they will annihilate and erase you on your God given native land, either you kill them or they will kill you. Only the Sword decides. It is over for the dead fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. It is over for the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

