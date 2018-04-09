Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Rumuolumeni in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Kingsley Chukwueggu, has been shot dead by suspected assassins.

Chukwueggu, who was at the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP), was gunned down, on Sunday evening, by the assailants around Awaza Community in Abia State on his way back to Port Harcourt.

Daily Sun gathered that the DPO was killed in the mix of three persons inside a private vehicle.

The three persons were said to be unhurt after the attack.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Zaki Ahmed, has led some top police officers and men to visit Rumuolumeni Police Division to commiserate with the personnel in the area.

Confirming the incident to journalists, the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), expressed pains over the murder of the senior police officer.

Omoni said the command had been in touch with Abia State command as investigations commenced to unravel the circumstances behind the killing.

Meanwhile, some residents of Rumuolumeni, who spoke with Daily Sun, on the development, expressed shock and condemned the gruesome murder of the “vibrant senior” Police office.

They called on Police high command to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act and prosecuted them.