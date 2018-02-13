The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / JUST IN: Fulani herdsmen invade Akure South council, sack staff

JUST IN: Fulani herdsmen invade Akure South council, sack staff

— 13th February 2018

Suspected Fulani herdsmen have reportedly invaded secretariat of Akure South Local Government Area and sacking the entire staff in the process.

Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Gbenga Adeyanju and the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Mr. Pedro Ideba, reportedly rose to the occasion by deploying their men to the council after which the situation was brought under control.

It was gathered that one of the workers of the council was macheted by the herdsmen.

No official of the council could be reached as the premises was deserted as at time of filing this report.

Details later…

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 13th February 2018 at 12:03 pm
    Reply

    The enemy’s terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. are behind the attacks against natives of this territory of the natives, not cattle rearers nickname herdsmen. If you do not annihilate and erase the enemy on your God given native land under Disintegrated Republics of the natives, the enemy will annihilate and erase you on your God given native land under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. Be Armed to the teeth as natives of this territory of the natives, Slaughter the last criminal tout nickname military, police etc. on your God given native land, Burn Down their barracks, vehicles etc., take everything in their possession- arms etc. If you are a native of this territory of the natives in the brainwashed terrorism mercenaries of fulani criminal terrorists nickname military, police etc., if you do not quit now, you stand between two Swords- to go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. The fraudulent political name Nigeria is dead- it is Yugoslavia of Africa, so do all its institutions are dead which must be erased with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. Fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives is over which must be erased with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. Do not move an inch backward on your God given native land, get to the enemy before the enemy gets to you on your God given native land under the natives Disintegrated Republics. It is Bloody Political War in Revolution War of the natives, it is the Sword. God Is With Us!!!

Latest

God’s wrath awaits treasury looters – Bishop Kukah

— 13th February 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah, on Monday, said religious leaders would pray for God’s wrath on treasury looters who put Nigeria in a state of poverty and deprivation. Bishop Kukah made the remark during a March Against Trafficking in Persons organised by the Justice Development and Peace Commission…

  • JUST IN: Fulani herdsmen invade Akure South council, sack staff

    — 13th February 2018

    Suspected Fulani herdsmen have reportedly invaded secretariat of Akure South Local Government Area and sacking the entire staff in the process. Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Gbenga Adeyanju and the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Mr. Pedro Ideba, reportedly rose to the occasion by deploying their men to the council…

  • HAPPENING NOW: Workshop to prevent violent extremism opens in Abuja

    — 13th February 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The public presentation of the policy framework and national action plan for preventing violent extremism is right now ongoing, in Abuja. The programme, which is being organised by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), is being attended by the NSA, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Munguno, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai…

  • 136 Nigerians evacuated from Libya arrive Port Harcourt

    — 13th February 2018

    NAN The fifth batch of 136 Nigerian returnees from Libya arrived Port Harcourt International Airport, in the early hours of Tuesday, Mr. Martins Ejike, South-South Zonal Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has said. Ejike, represented by NEMA’s Chief Administrative Officer, Mr. Ebhodaghe Eric, received the returnees who arrived aboard Med-View Airline 5N-MAB at about…

  • Don’t consider Oshiomhole for board appointment, Edo APC youths beg Buhari

    — 13th February 2018

    • Demand probe of ex-governor All Progressives Congress (APC) youths in Edo State, under the aegis of All Progressives Congress Youth Vigilante, have urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the national leadership of the party not to consider former governor, Adams Oshiuomhole for any board appointment allocated to the state. The youths, who demanded the cancellation…

