JUST IN: Finally, Buhari to visit Benue, 4 other states

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is to visit five states that had, in recent times, experienced security challenges.

The tour of the states begins on Monday with Taraba State, which witnessed herdsmen/farmers clashes recently.

The president would be embarking on the tour for on-the-spot assessment of the carnage caused by suspected herdsmen attacks and clashes between them and farmers.

President Buhari will leave Taraba for Accra, Ghana, to attend the country’s 61st Independence Anniversary celebrations holding at the Independence Square, on Tuesday, in the West African country.

Taraba anti-grazing law came into effect January this year.

The President will also visit Benue, Yobe, Zamfara and Rivers states, where similar clashes and killings occurred. The killings in Rivers State were perpetrated by suspected cultists.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, said the visits follows recent terrorist attacks, criminal activities and communal clashes in some States leading to tragic loss of lives and kidnapping of 110 schoolgirls.

According to the statement, President Buhari, having studied the report from the armed forces and other security agencies asked to compile comprehensive reports on the various incidents, is embarking on the visit to assess the situation.

“Having received and studied the reports, the President has decided to undertake an on-the-spot assessment of the various occurrences and to meet and console the communities affected.

“From today, March 5, he will visit Taraba, and subsequently Benue, Yobe, Zamfara and Rivers states.

“President Buhari has been receiving daily briefings, and has been in constant touch with the Governors, and has been updated with situation reports.

“The President calls on all Nigerians especially those in the affected areas to cooperate fully with the Security Agencies to enable them curb the spate of crimes, bring those responsible to justice and prevent further occurrences.”