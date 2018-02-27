The Sun News
Latest
27th February 2018 - JUST IN: FG names missing Dapchi girls
27th February 2018 - Amosun felicitates with Kelani at 70
27th February 2018 - TRCN, stakeholders meet to strengthen teaching profession
27th February 2018 - NAFDAC intercepts 45 containers of illegal drug
27th February 2018 - Gombe varsity mulls Business School
27th February 2018 - Ogun police issues 21-day ultimatum to illegal firearms bearers
27th February 2018 - Amosun harps on doctors’ well-being
27th February 2018 - Faulty microphones disrupt APC NEC meeting, as Buhari, Oyegun, others sat still
27th February 2018 - JUST IN: Kanfachan Catholic Bishop, Bagobiri is dead
27th February 2018 - JUST IN: Buhari rejects Peace Corps Bill
Home / Cover / National / JUST IN: FG names missing Dapchi girls

JUST IN: FG names missing Dapchi girls

— 27th February 2018

The Federal Government has released the names and other details of the missing girls numbering about 110 who are yet to be accounted for following the attack on the Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, on February 19.

The list was contained in a statement issued, in Abuja, on Tuesday, by Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

The list, which the minister said was handed over to him by the Yobe State Government, contains the name, age, and class of each of the 110 students.

Of the 110 missing girls, eight are said to be in JSS1, 17 in JSS2, 12 in JSS3, 40 in SS1, 19 in SS2 and 14 in SS3.

The minister also said that the girls’ ages range from 11 to 19 years.

The list, which also contains the contact address and phone number of each missing girl, was said to have been verified by a 26-member Screening Committee that includes the Executive Secretary, State Teaching Service Board, Musa Abdulsalam; Director, Schools’ Management, Ministry of Education, Shuaibu Bulama; Principal of GGSTC, Adama Abdulkarim; the two Vice Principals, Ali Musa Mabu and Abdullahi Sule Lampo; Admission Officer, Bashir Ali Yerima, and the Form Masters for all the classes.

Meanwhile, Mohammed said that the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has relocated to Yobe State to personally supervise the search for the missing girls.

Mohammed said that the Nigerian Air Force had earlier deployed more platforms to the North-East for the search, as the security agencies ramp up their efforts to locate and rescue the girls.

 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

JUST IN: FG names missing Dapchi girls

— 27th February 2018

The Federal Government has released the names and other details of the missing girls numbering about 110 who are yet to be accounted for following the attack on the Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, on February 19. The list was contained in a statement issued, in Abuja, on Tuesday, by Minister…

  • Amosun felicitates with Kelani at 70

    — 27th February 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State has rejoiced with renowned cinematographer and photographer, Mr. Tunde Kelani, as he turns 70 years old. Amosun, in a statement signed by Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Adedayo Adeneye, described Kelani as an epitome of cinema, who has also used his exemplary skills to promote the…

  • TRCN, stakeholders meet to strengthen teaching profession

    — 27th February 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), on Tuesday, met with dean of faculties of education in Nigeria’s higher institutions and other relevant stakeholders to brainstorm and develop implementable roadmap for the achievement of teacher professionalism and quality education in Nigeria. The TRCN, alongside the stakeholders, were unhappy that quacks have invaded…

  • NAFDAC intercepts 45 containers of illegal drug

    — 27th February 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi Director General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control (NAFDAC ), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, has disclosed that the agency intercepted 45 containers of illegal drugs imported from different countries through Nigerian ports within last three months. The NAFDAC boss stated this, on Tuesday, during the Drug Awareness and Advocacy  organised…

  • Gombe varsity mulls Business School

    — 27th February 2018

    Ali Abare, Gombe Management of the Gombe State University (GSU) said a blueprint for the establishment of the Gombe Business School has been finalised. Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Umar Ibrahim disclosed this, on Tuesday, while hosting members of the Association of Nigerian Accountants (ANAN) who were in the institution to make books donation….

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share