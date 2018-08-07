– The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / JUST IN: FG may name Matthew Seiyefa, Ag. DSS DG
DSS

JUST IN: FG may name Matthew Seiyefa, Ag. DSS DG

— 7th August 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Except for a change of heart, the Federal Government is set to name most senior Director in the Department of State Services (DSS), Matthew Seiyefa, as the Acting Director General of the service.

Seiyefa, from Bayelsa State, arrived the Presidential Villa in an official SUV at 4:00p.m, clutching a file and was received at the entrance by the ADC to the acting President.

Shortly after, the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, also arrived, and walked briskly into Osinbajo’s office.

Magu, however, was seen rushing out at about 4:40pm, State House Correspondents, tried to catch up with him for an interview.

Details later…

