Magnus Eze, Abuja

The Federal Government has launched 50 Hilux vans to beef up mining security and tackle illegal mining.

Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who inaugurated the vehicles for the Special Mines Surveillance Taskforce and the State Mineral Resources and Environmental Management Committee (MIREMCO), said the initiative was very critical for the sustainable development of the mining sector in the country.

“I am optimistic that with the commissioning of these vehicles and the provision of necessary logistics for the operations of the task force and MIREMCOs, the illegal activities would be reduced drastically and our relationship with our state governments would be strengthened,” Fayemi stated.

