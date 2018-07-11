JUST IN: Fayose teargassed, beaten in Ado-Ekiti

Reports reaching Daily Sun now indicates that Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State was, on Wednesday morning, allegedly attacked and tear-gassed by security operatives that had stationed at the entrance of the Government House in the state capital since Tuesday.

While confirming the incident, Fayose’s Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, claimed that the governor was attacked by armed policemen on Wednesday morning ahead a rally scheduled to take place at the new pavilion located at Fajuyi, which was within the vicinity of the Government House.

The rally was reportedly botched as policemen allegedly teargassed the participants including the governor who was also alleged to have been beaten by the security operatives.

Details later…