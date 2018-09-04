JUST IN: Fani-Kayode reports to Force Headquarters

Molly Kikete, Abuja

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has arrived the police force headquarters, in Abuja.

Fani-Kayode is being invited for questioning by police authorities over allegations bordering on conspiracy, criminal defamation, inciting publication, injurious falsehood and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace,

Fani-Kayode arrived at about 12:35pm, on Tuesday and headed straight to the elevator after briefly being interviewed by security personnel at the entrance of the building.

He is being accompanied by his layers and former senator Grace Bent, Deji Adetunji, among other persons.

Detail later…