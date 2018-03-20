The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / JUST IN: Ex-Mexican president, Adeosun, others at Ogun Investors’ Forum 2018, Osinbajo expected

JUST IN: Ex-Mexican president, Adeosun, others at Ogun Investors’ Forum 2018, Osinbajo expected

— 20th March 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Investors’ Forum 2018 is currently underway in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was still being expected to declare the event open as at time of flining ths report.

The keynote speaker and former President of Mexico, Felipe Calderon, Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun and other notable discussants were already seated.

A former Chief Business Officer at Google X, Mo Gawdat Salem, was still being expected.

In his opening speech, Governor Ibikunke Amosun, said the Forum, with the theme, ‘Consolidating The Gains Accelerating Growth’, is the 4th in its series.

He noted that the 2018 edition would focus on agriculture, industry and technology.

Governor Amosun, who disclosed that the past three editions of the Forum had been beneficial to the state and investors, stressed 2018 Investors’ Forum, would be used to map out strategies, to deepen the benefits of past editions and create new opportunities.

Details later…

