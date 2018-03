Joe Effiong, Uyo

Former elected local government chairmen of Akwa Ibom State have thrown their weight behind the re-election of Governor Udom Emmanuel in 2019 gubernatorial election in the state.

At a press conference addressed at Luton Park Hotel, Uyo, the state capital, on Monday, by the chairman of the Forum of Elected Former Local Government Chairmen in Akwa Ibom State, Obong Godwin Ekpo, the Forum said their decision was based on the governor’s sterling performance and the need for equity as former governors of the state had also served two terms.

Details later…