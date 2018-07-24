– The Sun News
JUST IN: DSS, police occupy Ekweremadu's house, may arrest him

— 24th July 2018

Fred Itua, Abuja

Reports reaching Daily Sun now indicates that operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and Police, have barricaded the Apo Residence of the Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu.

An aide to Ekweremandu, who confirmed this to Daily Sun, told our correspondent that the senior federal legislator might arrested and detained.

READ ALSO: Buhari meets Kwankwaso in Aso Rock

If Ekweremadu is detained, the Senate will not hold its plenary today (Tuesday). In the absence of the two presiding officers, Bukola Saraki and Ekweremadu, the Senate plenary can not be held.

Details later…

2 Comments

  2. AK UROSS 24th July 2018 at 8:28 am
    This is it. Imtimidation. Buhari this is your time to get out of that place because you have shown Nigerians that they are nobody.

  4. Ezekiel Okeke 24th July 2018 at 8:41 am
    The criminal call Ekweremadu who stands for fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order, must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. Any this territory native who stand for fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order, must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. Any this territory native who do not join the Revolution with the Sword now under the natives Disintegrated Republics which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory, must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. God’s Sword on the enemy has begun. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

