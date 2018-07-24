Fred Itua, Abuja

Reports reaching Daily Sun now indicates that operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and Police, have barricaded the Apo Residence of the Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu.

An aide to Ekweremandu, who confirmed this to Daily Sun, told our correspondent that the senior federal legislator might arrested and detained.

If Ekweremadu is detained, the Senate will not hold its plenary today (Tuesday). In the absence of the two presiding officers, Bukola Saraki and Ekweremadu, the Senate plenary can not be held.

Details later…