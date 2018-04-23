The Sun News
Latest
23rd April 2018 - JUST IN: Dino Melaye regains freedom
23rd April 2018 - Greek police end migrant protest, skirmishes on Lesbos
23rd April 2018 - Loud explosions again rock northern Mali’s Timbuktu – Source
23rd April 2018 - UPDATE: Dino Melaye not in our custody -FCT Police
23rd April 2018 - UPDATE: NIS confirms Dino Melaye’s arrest
23rd April 2018 - Octogenarian runs over sister, causes $61,000 damage in Germany
23rd April 2018 - IS beheads 3 brothers in Afghanistan
23rd April 2018 - Researchers develop early warning systems for 4 cancer
23rd April 2018 - French President Macron urges Trump to protect Iran nuclear deal
23rd April 2018 - Prince William’s wife, Kate in hospital in labour
Home / Cover / National / JUST IN: Dino Melaye regains freedom

JUST IN: Dino Melaye regains freedom

— 23rd April 2018

Spokesman of embattled senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Gideon Ayodele, has reportedly claimed that his principal, who was arrested on Monday morning, has been released.

Ayodele claimed the senator was left off Immigration operatives’ hook after a stand-off that lasted about two and a half hours.

“Yes, he had been released almost an hour ago,” said Ayodele.

Sen. Melaye was arrested by the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, on Monday morning, while on his way to Morocco on an official assignment.

The arrest, which followed weeks of controversies between the senator and the police, generated widespread reaction Monday morning. While some welcomed it as deserving of a controversial lawmaker like Sen. Melaye, others criticised the arrest as an act of executive recklessness.

His arrest was initially linked to the police, who have been on a manhunt for him for several weeks, and had declared the lawmaker wanted for his alleged links to violence in Kogi state.

The senator had denied wrongdoing, saying his ordeal was politically-motivated.

“He was released after the police couldn’t pin anything on him,” said Mr Ayodele. “The immigration officials who thought they were trying to help the police when they initially detained him were also embarrassed that the police couldn’t take him into custody.”

The development could further surprise Nigerians who have long been shocked at the police’s apparent failure to enforce their own arrest warrant. Mr Melaye was declared wanted over a month ago, but he still has at least two police officers in his security detail.

The senator also reportedly met with Kogi police commissioner, the same officer that declared him wanted, at a burial event for a later House of Representatives member from Kogi State two weeks ago.

Details later…

 

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

JUST IN: Dino Melaye regains freedom

— 23rd April 2018

Spokesman of embattled senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Gideon Ayodele, has reportedly claimed that his principal, who was arrested on Monday morning, has been released. Ayodele claimed the senator was left off Immigration operatives’ hook after a stand-off that lasted about two and a half hours. “Yes, he had been…

  • Melaye FCT

    UPDATE: Dino Melaye not in our custody -FCT Police

    — 23rd April 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja Authorities of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has denied knowledge of the arrest of Sen. Dino Melaye at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Monday morning. The FCT police command has also said that the embattled senator was not in its custody. Public Relations Officer in charge of the…

  • UPDATE: NIS confirms Dino Melaye’s arrest

    — 23rd April 2018

    NAN The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has confirmed the arrest of Sen. Dino Melaye at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Monday morning. Spokesman of the Service, Mr. Sunday Jamea, said in Abuja that Sen. Melaye was arrested by Immigration officials “based on instruction”. The confirmation came hours after the senator, who represents Kogi…

  • Researchers develop early warning systems for 4 cancer

    — 23rd April 2018

    NAN Swiss scientists have developed an early warning system for four most common types of cancer, so that a visible mole will appear on the skin should a tumor develop. According to a press release from Zurich Federal Institute of Technology (ETHZ), in the research, which has been published in U.S. medical journal Science Translational…

  • EKITI monarchs

    Ekiti guber: Monarchs demand southern governor from political parties

    — 23rd April 2018

    Traditional monarchs in Ekiti State have demanded that political parties must ensure they field a candidate from Ekiti South for the July 14 governorship election in the state. They advised political parties to ensure they produced a candidate from the south in their primaries ahead of the main election in order to get their full…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share